Routt County Office on Aging to host open house Monday
March 15, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Office on Aging will host a community open house with a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. Lunch will feature chicken enchilada casserole, salad and coconut cream pie. Participants will play bingo and have a chance to win prizes.
