Routt County nonprofits receive $7K in grants from Bessie Minor Swift Foundation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns Steamboat Pilot & Today, has awarded more than $7,000 in grants to three programs in Routt County that promote literacy, reading and writing skills, languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Horizons Specialized Services received a $1,708.73 grant. The funds will be used to purchase a range of tools and technologies to be used with children from birth to age 3 who have at least one delay in cognitive, communication, social/emotional, physical or adaptive skills. About 80 to 90 children across three counties are typically served through this program.

Steamboat Montessori School was awarded a $3,000 grant that will be used to purchase Lego Mindstorm kits for use in a fourth- through sixth-grade robotics program. Four eight-week sessions will be held, allowing 60 students to benefit across the three grades, and some in the sixth grade will advance to competitions.

Integrated Community earned a $2,500 grant, which will support training and materials as part of a volunteer tutoring program for youth who are at risk academically. This program was started during COVID-19, and the nonprofit plans to make it a permanent program to serve more than 50 students.

Since 2008, more than $780,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business. This year, more than 47 grant applications were received with 34 organizations from five states awarded more than $81,000 in funding.

Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2022. Visit the Bessie Minor website at BessieMinorSwift.org for more information.