Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course
Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
The course is open to the public, and participants must complete two hours of pre-work, then attend the in-person training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Mountain Valley Bank in Steamboat.
To sign up, email Sarah Valentino at RouttCounty@GrandFutures.com. For more on Partners for Youth, PartnersRouttCounty.org.
