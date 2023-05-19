Routt County law enforcement continues search for missing man

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Steamboat Springs Police Department, Routt County Search and Rescue and Classic Air Medical in the search for a missing person.

Michael George Cannon, a 6-foot tall male weighting about 155 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, was last heard from on April 24 and hitchhikes in the Steamboat Springs area.

On Sunday, May 21, local law enforcement hope to utilize a Classic Air helicopter and sheriff’s office drones to aid their search. The community should expect to see a low flying aircraft in the northern area of Colorado Highway 131 along U.S. Highway 40 and toward The Ponds and Walton Creek area.

The activity will continue the following week if necessary.