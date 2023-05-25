Routt County junior bike race returns for 4th year
The Glas Deffryn Ranch Junior XC returns to Stagecoach for its fourth year on Saturday, June 3.
Local bikers between 7 and 18 years of age are welcome for a day of cross-country mountain biking on a private network of trails that runs through Glas Deffryn Ranch and Blue Valley Ranch.
The trail is a singletrack that includes a touch of climbing with distances ranging from a 2.8-mile course to a long 15.4-mile course.
Participants are asked to have some basic experience in trail riding and have their bikes in good shape for the event. A parent or guardian must be present on event day.
Registration for the event will remain open through Friday, June 2, but will be capped at 100 entrants. Volunteers are also needed and can sign up by emailing corey@bikesteamboat.com.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
