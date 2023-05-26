Routt County issues online surveys to help local flooding response

The Routt County Office of Emergency Management has published two surveys online to help with the response to flooding in the county.

The first is an assessment survey for property owners who’ve been affected by flooding, and the second is an observation survey.

County officials are encouraging property owners to take the self-assessment survey if their property has been affected by the current flooding in Routt County. The information is reviewed at Emergency Operations Center meetings to identify trends and determine any required actions.

Contact information is requested so the appropriate officials can contact owners with follow-up questions or to schedule a site visit if required. Once a self-assessment is completed and submitted, property owners can provide updates to these forms via e-mail at info@co.routt.co.us .

Owners are asked not to submit the survey if someone from the county has already visited their home in the days after the Dry Creek flooding.

Property owners can submit additions or changes by emailing info@co.routt.co.us or calling 970-871-8444. Information from the surveys is kept private. They are available at co.routt.co.us/flooding .