Routt County is now in level yellow. Here’s what that means
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County was moved into level yellow on the state of Colorado’s COVID-19 2.0 dial beginning Friday.
Level yellow, the third to last level on the dial, includes the following restrictions.
Personal gatherings: Up to 10 from no more than two households.
Pre-K to 12th grade schools: In-person suggested
Higher education: In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate
Restaurants (indoors): 50% capacity or 50 people
Restaurants (outdoors): 6 feet between parties outdoors
Last call: 11 p.m. on premises
Non-critical manufacturing: 50% capacity or 50 people
Offices: 50% capacity, remote work is strongly encouraged
Bars: Closed
Gyms: 50% capacity or 50 people
Group sports or camps: 25 person capacity per activity
Critical and non-critical retail: 50% capacity
Person services: 50% capacity or 50 people
Limited health care settings: 50% capacity or 50 people
Indoor unseated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 50 people
Indoor seated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 50 people (or 150 people with 6 feet spacing between groups)
Outdoor unseated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 175 people
Outdoor seated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 175 people
Outdoor guided services: 50% capacity or 10 people
