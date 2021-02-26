Routt County is now in level yellow. Here’s what that means





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County was moved into level yellow on the state of Colorado’s COVID-19 2.0 dial beginning Friday.

Level yellow, the third to last level on the dial, includes the following restrictions.

Personal gatherings: Up to 10 from no more than two households.

Pre-K to 12th grade schools: In-person suggested

Higher education: In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate

Restaurants (indoors): 50% capacity or 50 people

Restaurants (outdoors): 6 feet between parties outdoors

Last call: 11 p.m. on premises

Non-critical manufacturing: 50% capacity or 50 people

Offices: 50% capacity, remote work is strongly encouraged

Bars: Closed

Gyms: 50% capacity or 50 people

Group sports or camps: 25 person capacity per activity

Critical and non-critical retail: 50% capacity

Person services: 50% capacity or 50 people

Limited health care settings: 50% capacity or 50 people

Indoor unseated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 50 people

Indoor seated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 50 people (or 150 people with 6 feet spacing between groups)

Outdoor unseated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 175 people

Outdoor seated events and entertainment: 50% capacity or 175 people

Outdoor guided services: 50% capacity or 10 people

