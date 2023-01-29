Routt County Humane Society’s Mend a Heart event supports animals waiting for adoption

The Routt County Humane Society is holding its Mend a Heart donation event until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Mend a Heart encourages Routt County community members to make a $25 donation in honor of one of the animals currently available for adoption. Every donation will provide food, shelter, medical care and attention to the dog or cat waiting to be adopted, according to a news release.

The Humane Society will celebrate each donation by placing a heart with the donor’s name next to an animal’s adoption card, as well as sending an email with a special Valentine’s Day ecard with the animal’s photo and bio. Each donor will also be notified once the sponsored animal has been adopted.

To donate, visit RouttHumane.org/donate-support and write “mend a heart” in the donation notes.