Routt County Humane Society’s ‘Kitten Shower’ coming on Saturday

The Routt County Humane Society will host a “Kitten Shower” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 760 Critter Court.

This unique event will be full of activities, naming opportunities for shelter kittens, treats for people and more, while people also have the chance to make personal connections with the kittens. Additionally, there will be shower games and activities throughout the event.

Organizers at the Humane Society are also encouraging people to bring an item from the nonprofit’s wishlist for the expectant mothers, as these donations will help the nonprofit provide care and comfort for its pregnant cats and newborn kittens.

“We are thrilled to host our Kitten Shower event and celebrate the upcoming arrival of our furry friends,” said Julia Hebard, the Humane Society’s director of marketing and events. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, show their support, and learn more about the importance of spaying/neutering cats.”

The shower wish list is available online at RouttHumane.org/event/rchs-1st-annual-kitten-shower/ .