Routt County Humane Society seeks Gimme Shelter statue sponsors
Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Humane Society is seeking local businesses to foster sponsor a fiberglass dog or cat statue from early July through early September to promote the Gimme Shelter Fundraising event. Statues are one-of-a-kind designs painted by local artists. Businesses should have an indoor location for the statue and will receive recognition on all promotional materials, social media, complimentary gala reservations and more. Statues will be auctioned off at the gala on Sept. 14. For more information, visit routthumane.org/support-rchs/gimme-shelter/ or email crentola@routthumane.org.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Arts