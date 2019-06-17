Routt County Humane Society seeks Gimme Shelter statue sponsors 

Jennifer Graphwohl, who is on the Routt County Humane Society Board of Directors, poses with the cat statue she will be painting for the Gimme Shelter fundraiser. The humane society is now seeking sponsors to display the statues around town.

courtesy of Cary Rentola

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Humane Society is seeking local businesses to foster sponsor a fiberglass dog or cat statue from early July through early September to promote the Gimme Shelter Fundraising event. Statues are one-of-a-kind designs painted by local artists. Businesses should have an indoor location for the statue and will receive recognition on all promotional materials, social media, complimentary gala reservations and more. Statues will be auctioned off at the gala on Sept. 14. For more information, visit routthumane.org/support-rchs/gimme-shelter/ or email crentola@routthumane.org.