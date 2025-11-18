Routt County Humane Society hosts annual Adopt-a-thon fundraiser

The Routt County Humane Society is partnering with local business Three Yellow Dogs to donate $50 for every adoption made at the humane society, helping other animals in need now through Dec. 31.

The special fundraiser, called the Holiday Adopt-a-thon, directly helps the Routt County Humane Society provide shelter, care and compassion for animals in the Yampa Valley.

“This time of year is all about giving and gratitude,” said Routt County Humane Society Executive Director Elaine Hicks, in a statement. “Each adoption is a gift that transforms two lives — the animal’s and the adopter’s — and thanks to Three Yellow Dogs, that impact multiplies.”

Three Yellow Dogs is also offering holiday boxes full of toys and treats for family pets. With every purchase of a holiday box, Three Yellow Dogs will donate a box to a shelter animal.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Thon, visit RouttHumane.org .