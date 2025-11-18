Routt County Humane Society hosts annual Adopt-a-thon fundraiser
The Routt County Humane Society is partnering with local business Three Yellow Dogs to donate $50 for every adoption made at the humane society, helping other animals in need now through Dec. 31.
The special fundraiser, called the Holiday Adopt-a-thon, directly helps the Routt County Humane Society provide shelter, care and compassion for animals in the Yampa Valley.
“This time of year is all about giving and gratitude,” said Routt County Humane Society Executive Director Elaine Hicks, in a statement. “Each adoption is a gift that transforms two lives — the animal’s and the adopter’s — and thanks to Three Yellow Dogs, that impact multiplies.”
Three Yellow Dogs is also offering holiday boxes full of toys and treats for family pets. With every purchase of a holiday box, Three Yellow Dogs will donate a box to a shelter animal.
To learn more about the Adopt-A-Thon, visit RouttHumane.org.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.