Routt County extends local emergency declaration for 9th time
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend the local disaster declaration to Jan. 2, 2021. The original declaration related to the global coronavirus pandemic was signed March 16 and this is the ninth time commissioners have extended it.
The declaration is an administrative tool that can help the county access funding and other resources to assist in the COVID-19 response. States, counties and cities across the country are using emergency declarations to ensure appropriate resources as available for response and recovery.
Gov. Jared Polis issued a declaration of a disaster for Colorado on March 10, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency March 13.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County extends local emergency declaration for 9th time
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend the local disaster declaration to Jan. 2, 2021. The original declaration related to the global coronavirus pandemic was signed March 16…