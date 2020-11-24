Routt County extends local emergency declaration for 9th time

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend the local disaster declaration to Jan. 2, 2021. The original declaration related to the global coronavirus pandemic was signed March 16 and this is the ninth time commissioners have extended it.

The declaration is an administrative tool that can help the county access funding and other resources to assist in the COVID-19 response. States, counties and cities across the country are using emergency declarations to ensure appropriate resources as available for response and recovery.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a declaration of a disaster for Colorado on March 10, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency March 13.