Routt County extends local disaster order for 12th time

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved extending the local emergency disaster declaration until April 2 on Tuesday.
This is the 12th resolution and comes a day after Gov. Jared Polis extended the state emergency declaration Monday. The declaration is an administrative tool to help the county secure funding and other resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original local emergency declaration was signed on March 16, 2020. The latest extension of the order means the county will have been under a local emergency order for a full year.
Polis first issued a declaration of disaster in Colorado on March 10 with the federal government declaring a similar national order on March 13.
