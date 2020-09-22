Routt County extends emergency declaration
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners extended the local emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
A unanimous vote from the commissioners extends the declaration until Nov. 2. Doing so ensures the county remains eligible for any funding assistance to cover the costs associated with the pandemic and to access resources.
This marks the seventh time the emergency declaration has been extended since the commissioners first passed a resolution in March.
Other communities, states and the nation have declared similar emergency declarations in response to COVID-19. Gov. Polis declared a state of emergency on March 10. Three days later, President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency in the wake of the pandemic, which recently was extended until the end of October.
To read the county’s emergency declaration, visit covid19routtcounty.com.
