Routt County extends emergency declaration until Oct. 1

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners has extended the local disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 global pandemic until Oct. 1. The declaration, which was set to expire Sept. 3, makes the county eligible for FEMA funding, which covers 75% of related costs.

Commissioners issued the county’s first declaration of local disaster on March 16. Their action this week marks the sixth resolution extending the declaration for another 30 days.

The declaration is an administrative tool that can help facilitate access to funding and other resources. Emergency declarations are a typical response to COVID-19.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a declaration of disaster for the state on March 10 and the President declared a national emergency March 13.