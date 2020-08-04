Routt County extends disaster declaration for 5th time amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Routt County Board of Commissioners extended the local disaster declaration during a meeting on Tuesday. The move allows the county to continue applying for federal reimbursement for its response to the COVID-pandemic.

File photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Board of Routt County Commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday to extend the local disaster declaration for an additional 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the fifth time the commissioners have voted to extend the declaration, according to county documents. It remains in effect through Sept. 3.

The disaster declaration qualifies the county for reimbursement funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As the amended declaration states, the cost and magnitude of responding to and recovering from the pandemic has been “far in excess of the county’s available resources.”