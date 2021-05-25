Routt County extends COVID-19 disaster declaration until July 1

The Routt County Board of Commissioners extended the local disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a 15th time Tuesday. It is now slated to be in place until July 1.

The declaration is an administrative tool that can help the county access funding and other resources to assist in the COVID-19 response. States, counties and cities across the country are using emergency declarations to ensure appropriate resources as available for response and recovery.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a declaration of a disaster for Colorado on March 10, 2020, and former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency March 13, 2020.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.