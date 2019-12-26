Routt County donates bus to benefit senior citizens

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Road and Bridge Department gave a shuttle bus to a local nonprofit serving senior citizens on Thursday.

The Routt County Council on Aging will use the new bus to transport people to various activities and errands, according to Geovanny Romero, public works project manager.

Romero submitted a grant for the bus on behalf of the nonprofit. The 15-seat vehicle is one of three the county maintains for the Council on Aging, he said. It is wheelchair accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Romero added.

He said the service allows senior citizens to keep their independence, particularly if they do not have a car or can no longer drive.