Routt County Democrats to hold combined caucus and assembly process virtually on March 5

The Routt County Democratic Party will hold its combined caucus and assembly process on Saturday, March 5, virtually in the hopes that more people will be able to participate.

The caucus and assembly process will pick the local candidates that will end up on the party’s primary ballot in June. It will also vote for Democratic Party candidates at the federal, state and district level as well.

The only contested race at the county level is for the party’s nomination for County Sheriff — former Navy pilot Jeff Steck and Undersheriff Doug Scherar.

But local party Chair Catherine Carson said it is a good time to hear from nominees of the party at a variety of levels, including Routt County’s new Congressional District 2 Representative, Joe Neguse of Boulder.

To participate, residents needed to be registered to vote and affiliated with the Democratic Party by Feb. 11. Those who are 16 and 17 years old and meet those requirements can still participate.

Preregistration is required to participate, and links to do so can be found at routtdems.org under the tab “Everything Caucus.” There, people can also find information about being an election judge, poll watcher or precinct organizer, among other volunteer opportunities.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.