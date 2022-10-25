Routt County Democrats: Roe, Roe, Roe the vote

The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade is a stark reminder of the importance of elections. If we can lose the right for medical decisions for our own bodies, what other basic rights are at risk? A lot. What can we do to keep our hope and opportunities for the future? Vote.

Real Solutions for Economic Opportunity & Affordability

More than half of today’s inflation is attributable to price gouging — charging more than is justified by the inflation experienced by businesses themselves. We need to keep leaders like state Senate candidate Rep. Dylan Roberts, who stood up to corporate greed and wrote and passed the nation’s first bill capping the cost of insulin. Rep. Roberts was also a leader in the largest investment in affordable housing in Colorado history — an investment that will make a real difference for families to afford a safe and healthy place to live.

Voting rights

Election conspiracy theorists are attacking our basic right to vote. In our own district, the GOP State Senate candidate endorsed the Trump campaign’s “alternate elector” scheme, (an illegal subversion of the electoral college). In 2022, Colorado saw Republican sponsored legislation to get rid of Colorado’s secure and accurate mail-in ballot system and instead require everyone to vote in person on election day. State legislatures send electors to the Electoral College and govern our voting process — and we need State Senate candidate Rep. Dylan Roberts and state House candidate Meghan Lukens at the Capitol to protect our basic and fundamental right to vote.

Our planet’s rights and climate action

If our planet could vote, it would vote for Democrats. Nationally, Dems passed and R’s opposed the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which is the biggest action in tackling the climate crisis in U.S. history. This law will reduce harmful air pollution, advance environmental justice and save families money on their energy bills.

Locally, Routt County commissioner candidate Sonja Macys was a leader in passing our local climate action plan, and we need her expertise to implement the plan’s actions. We live the climate crisis every day. From wildfires, drought and depleting water supplies to agriculture, our environment and our economy, we need local, state and national leaders who are committed to real climate action — and in today’s political arena, that’s Dems, up and down the ballot.

Reproductive Rights

The Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade and Colorado is now one election away from losing our reproductive rights. Today, Colorado women have the right to make their own reproductive choices for one reason: Colorado Dems passed legislation this year codifying women’s reproductive freedom.

Every Colorado legislature now has the power to keep or reverse this law. Comments such as the one made by our local GOP State House candidate, “I want to start by introducing legislation to require burial for aborted children, to make a point” are both indicative and offensive. Women’s health is a serious issue and the decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance is between a person, their doctor, and their faith. Period. In Colorado, we cannot take this right for granted.

Moving Colorado & Routt County Forward

Gov. Jared Polis was a state and national leader during the pandemic finding balanced solutions for both our public health and our economy. His positive, creative energy and actions will continue to move Colorado and our community forward. Education leader, local teacher and state House candidate Meghan Lukens — who also has a master’s degree in education policy — will advance opportunities for our kids, from child care to all levels of education. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and state Rep. Dylan Roberts are both proven leaders who will continue to find real solutions for Routt County and Colorado.

Don’t let dark money negative flyers and attack ads take away your great energy. Great work has been done and there is still more great work to do. When Rep. Dylan Roberts first proposed capping insulin costs, everyone told him it was impossible. But Dylan stood up to the negativity and found a way to lead the nation in making a real difference. We need to continue this positive, can-do energy in Routt County, Colorado and Washington. Together, we can and will make a difference. Vote.

This column was provided by the Routt County Democrats. For more, RouttDems.org .