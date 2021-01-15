Routt County COVID-19 cases jump to 231 in 2 weeks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Public Health has updated the local COVID-19 two-week case count to 231, between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 12, marking what the county has called a “dramatic increase.”

In addition to the rising positive case count, the county experienced another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths within the county to 19. Details on the death have not yet been released.

An update from the county Wednesday detailed 123 new cases in the last week, nearly double the prior week. That number increased to 136 in Friday’s update.

The increase has negated much of the progress the county made to lower cases in December.

“We’re still in the pandemic,” Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith said this week. “People might think, ‘Oh, it is 2021, the pandemic is over.’ It’s not unfortunately; we’re still there.”

Last month, Routt County actually came close to meeting level orange case counts, dropping as low as 106 cases during a two-week period. But with that metric now at 231 cases, more than double the 89 needed for level orange, health officials warn this increase in cases could last several weeks.

