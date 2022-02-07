Routt County Court judge finalists announced

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission has landed on three candidates as finalists for the Routt County Court judgeship created by the retirement of the Hon. James H. Garrecht.

The three nominees are Matt Karzen, Lynaia South and Erin Wilson, all of Steamboat Springs. They were selected in a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

By law, Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from Thursday, Feb. 3, to appoint one of the nominees. Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us .