Routt County Council on Aging opens endowment fund at Yampa Valley Community Foundation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Council on Aging, a nonprofit that focuses on providing services for seniors — including transportation, meals, assistance with medical appointments and more — has established an endowment fund to be managed by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. A percentage of the interest accumulated from the fund will be used to sustain the agency's annual operating budget.

"Routt County Council on Aging's services have the potential to make life easier for every older adult in Routt County," Executive Director Meg Tully was quoted as saying in a news release. "For those that depend on our programs, the RCCOA Endowment Fund is a perfect way to give back."

In addition to already received gifts, nonprofits with endowments held at the Community Foundation are eligible to earn 25 cents for every dollar donated to support their fund. Nonprofits can earn up to $10,000 through the incentive matching challenge.

The Community Foundation created this challenge as a way to help nonprofits secure their future and serve their community. Nonprofit endowments held at the Community Foundation benefit from being pooled and invested. Currently, the foundation has more than $16 million in assets.

Nonprofits can join the challenge by opening a fund at the foundation with a $10,000 investment. The foundation will match this initial gift with $2,500. Nonprofits must establish this fund by May 1 to be eligible.

More information about the Community Foundation's nonprofit endowment matching challenge is available at yvcf.org/non-profits/endowment-building-toolkit.