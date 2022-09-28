Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs

The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.

According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and the Routt County Conservation District is serving as the conduit between the public and the program decision-making of NRCS.

Local participation in the working group is designed to help NRCS determine concerns and priorities that are important to Routt County, which in turn will help NRCS allocate technical and financial assistance specific to the county’s needs.

People are welcome to share their concerns and learn about the natural resource issues during the meeting. Light snacks will be served. RSVP by emailing Board@RouttCountyCD.com .