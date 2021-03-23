Routt County commissioners extend disaster declaration for 13th time

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved extending the local emergency disaster declaration to May 2 on Tuesday.

This is the 13th resolution extending the local disaster emergency that was set to expire on April 2. The declaration is an administrative tool to help the county secure funding and other resources because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original order was signed on March 16, 2020. Commissioner Beth Melton said she anticipated that when the county was no longer spending money on pandemic-related costs, that is when the order would be allowed to expire.

“Well certainly, I hope that does take place within my lifetime,” joked Commissioner Tim Corrigan.

Similar measures have been signed at the state and federal levels as well, with Gov. Jared Polis first issuing a declaration on March 10 of last year, and the federal government making a similar declaration three days later on March 13.

