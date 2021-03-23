Routt County commissioners extend disaster declaration for 13th time
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved extending the local emergency disaster declaration to May 2 on Tuesday.
This is the 13th resolution extending the local disaster emergency that was set to expire on April 2. The declaration is an administrative tool to help the county secure funding and other resources because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original order was signed on March 16, 2020. Commissioner Beth Melton said she anticipated that when the county was no longer spending money on pandemic-related costs, that is when the order would be allowed to expire.
“Well certainly, I hope that does take place within my lifetime,” joked Commissioner Tim Corrigan.
Similar measures have been signed at the state and federal levels as well, with Gov. Jared Polis first issuing a declaration on March 10 of last year, and the federal government making a similar declaration three days later on March 13.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County commissioners extend disaster declaration for 13th time
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved extending the local emergency disaster declaration to May 2 on Tuesday.