Routt County commissioner named to state community service commission

Beth Melton



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to serve on the Commission on Community Service.

It is the duty of the commission to recommend to the governor a comprehensive national and community service plan for the state that is developed through an open and public process and updated annually.

The plan is intended to address the state’s needs in the areas of school safety, preventing youth violence, literacy and mentoring disadvantaged youth. The commission also administers funds received from the Corporation on National and Community Service.

Melton’s term will expire Aug. 24.