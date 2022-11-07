Routt County Climate Action Collaborative accepting community applications for board of directors

The Routt County Climate Action Collaborative is accepting community applications for its board of directors through Nov. 17. The collaborative board consists of nine members, including four community members and a representative from each of the local government partners — Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa.

Community representatives will, together, reflect geographic distribution from across the county, represent both the nonprofit and private sectors, and display a mix of climate plan interest and experience.

“Board membership is a unique opportunity to offer substantive expertise and critical stakeholder perspective to move this timely climate plan forward,” said Beth Melton, collaborative board chair.

The Climate Action Collaborative was developed in 2021 to provide a collaboration and implementation framework for the Routt County Climate Action Plan through regional decision making and alignment. The board currently oversees five working groups — economy, energy, land use, transportation and waste — tasked with identifying and prioritizing key actions to support and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the local and regional level.

There is currently one three-year seat on the collaborative board available. The deadline to submit community applications is Nov. 17, and the appointment will begin Jan. 1.

For more, co.routt.co.us/396/Climate-Action-Information .