Routt County clerk has received over 5K ballots for Tuesday’s presidential primary

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Just one day before Super Tuesday, the Democratic primary field of presidential candidates got considerably smaller with Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer dropping from the race.

Routt County voters who already cast their ballots for either of the three candidates won’t have the opportunity to vote again. But those who filled out a ballot and haven’t returned it yet could change their vote by crossing off the name of their first pick and marking the oval next to their preferred candidate before dropping their ballot in a drop box or returning it in person, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters who didn’t mail in their ballot or drop it off also have the option of requesting a new ballot and voting in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center. In Routt County, that center is located in the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on the second floor of the historic Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs

Routt County Clerk Kim Bonner said her office has accepted 5,179 presidential primary ballots so far, including 575 that were received Monday, March 2.

Comparing that total to the June 2018 state primary, which was the first time unaffiliated voters had a chance to vote in a primary in Colorado, Routt County could surpass the turnout recorded in that election when 5,444 votes were cast.

“We’re obviously on track to exceed that,” Bonner said.

She added that 1,700 of the 5,444 ballots cast in the June 2018 primary election were received by her office the day before the election and on Election Day.

Ballots must be returned via drop box or in person before 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. A 24-hour drop-box is located in the alley behind the downtown courthouse. In addition, ballots can be dropped off at:

• Clark Store, 54175 Routt County Road 129, Clark

• Hayden Town Hall, 178 W. Jefferson Ave, Hayden

• Oak Creek Town Hall, 129 Nancy Crawford Blvd., Oak Creek

• Yampa Town Hall, 101 Main St., Yampa

The final pick up time for ballots received in Clark, Oak Creek, Yampa and Hayden will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Ballots can be returned in person at the courthouse or placed in the drop box up until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, 1,073,979 ballots have been returned statewide as of March 2.

Colorado hasn’t participated in a presidential primary since 2000. Voters passed Proposition 107 in 2016, a measure that reenacted state laws allowing for presidential primaries and did away with the caucus system. There are 67 delegates at stake in Colorado’s presidential primary.

Caucus meeting schedule

The presidential primary vote will select presidential candidates but local political parties will still conduct caucus meetings. The purpose of precinct caucuses is to elect precinct committee persons and delegates to county assemblies.

Party caucuses are scheduled for Saturday, March 7. Location is dependent on precinct. The precinct map can be found here.

Republican caucuses will be held as follows:

• Precinct 1: 10 a.m., Moon Hill School, Colorado Highway 129, Clark

• Precinct 2 and 5: 10 a.m., American Legion Hall, 220 S. Third St., Hayden

• Precincts 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18: 10 a.m., Steamboat Springs High School, 45 E. Maple St.

• Precincts 8 and 9: 10 a.m., Oak Creek Town Hall, 129 Crawford St.

• Precinct 10: 10 a.m., Crossan’s Market, 101 Main St., Yampa

Democratic caucuses will be held at the following times and locations:

• Precincts 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18: 1:15 p.m., Soda Creek Elementary School, 220 Park Ave. in Steamboat Springs

• Precincts 2 and 5: 1:30 p.m., Hayden Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave.

• Precincts 8, 9 and 10: 1:30 p.m., South Routt Community Center, 227 Dodge Ave. in Oak Creek

• Precinct 1: 1:30 p.m., 27550 Routt County Road 64 in Clark.

To participate in a party caucus meeting, a voter must be a registered Republican or Democrat.

Visit, http://www.co.routt.co.us/221/Elections, GoVoteColorado.gov or sos.state.co.us for additional voter information.

