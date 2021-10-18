Routt County Clerk and Recorder retiring after November election

Routt County Clerk and Recorder Kim Bonner will retire in December, making the Nov. 2 election her last at the helm.

Kim Bonner/Courtesy photo

Nov. 2 will be Routt County Clerk and Recorder Kim Bonner’s last election at the helm, as she will resign her post Dec. 6.

“I would have preferred to work until my term ends in January 2023, but family events that took place this year have spurred me to retire sooner,” Bonner said in her resignation letter submitted to commissioners on Oct. 4. “My dedication and passion to the office will continue, and I will be available should questions arise.”

The Clerk and Recorder’s office includes a variety of record keeping, including liquor, marriage and civil union licenses; birth and death certificates; vehicle titling and registration; and running the county’s elections.

Clerk and Recorder is an elected position in Colorado. Bonner has recommended commissioners appoint current Deputy Chief Jenny Thomas to serve as interim-Clerk until the end of Bonner’s current term in January 2023.

“Due to the unique aspects of the office in administering federal and state laws and rules, I feel that it is imperative that someone with direct experience working in a county clerk’s office be appointed as interim county clerk through the end of my term,” Bonner wrote.

Routt County Attorney Erick Knaus said there is little guidance around how to replace Bonner, other than that the commissioners need to appoint someone.

Commissioners briefly discussed Bonner’s recommendation, saying that they intend to appoint Thomas, but would wait to allow for some public comment about the appointment.

Knaus proposed commissioners draft a resolution saying they would appoint Thomas, which requires some public comment, if there is any, before a vote. It was unclear exactly when this resolution would be considered, but commissioners generally only take up voting matters on Tuesdays.

“Jenny, if you do take on this job, you have some pretty big shoes to fill. I just think about what really is an unblemished record of running elections in this county,” Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan said. “It’s a big job, do you feel you are up to it?”

“I do, and I know that I have been trained by the best in our office,” Thomas responded.

