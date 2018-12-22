Routt County children write Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year. You should be able to find me on your nice list along with my siblings, Jack and Edie. For Christmas, I'd be grateful if you brought me: a Slinky, Batman Legos, a stuffed giraffe, some Magic Treehouse Series books, a Magic 8 ball and the Mona Lisa.

Thanks,

Ethan Summers, age 7

Dear Santa,

I haven't been naughty this year. I'm a really good brother, so I think I'm on the nice list. I like Star Wars a lot, so anything related to Star Wars would be cool. Specifically, I need a storm trooper tie fighter and droids. I'd also like a Slinky.

Thanks Santa,

Jack Summers, age 4

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I hope you had a great year. You work so hard traveling around the world man. I wish for the same thing as last year, snow! Oh sorry, I forgot to use my manners. May I please have snow? You rock.

From,

Emi, age 8

P.S. If you go by my teacher's house, please thank her for being the best teacher in the world. Her name is Mrs. Sloan.

Dear Santa,

May I please have the little baby holding the bunny at Walmart. Even though I have three other dollies I promise I'll play with this new one.

Your friend,

Olivia, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a worker hat and a tool box and some tools please.

From,

Cal

Dear Santa,

This year can I want a collection of Junie B. Jones books, a collection of Your Own Adventure books, a huggie sloth, cloud slime, a Bubble Pal and bad guys books.

Love,

Nathalia

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a phone and an American Girl doll and the bed and clothes that come with it.

Love,

Coralie

Dear Santa,

So you know my stocking is the one that says Angel with an angel and star. It's the third stocking. I forgot to add size 3 Uggs to my Christmas list. Please give the Uggs to me on Christmas. It is my dream to have size 3 Uggs.

Love,

Brooke Nibbelink

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas: an orange hat (the main thing), a hover board, roller skates, a new Christmas dress, a Christmas sweater for Scout, a magic penny magnet, clay charms, gross out magic, soccer ball set, zipline kit and Sprizz.

Love,

Skylar Davison

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is to fly at least two feet off the ground. The limit will be four feet – two feet minimum, four feet max. I will not go outside and brag to others or tell my friends I promise. And if Mira wants to fly too, she can. Same with my parents. It will be the happiest moment in my life. That is all. I want a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Makenna Thornhill

P.S. Only tell one person.

Dear Santa,

I can't wait to see you and your reindeer. I have been a very good girl this year. I really want an Elsa scooter with blue diamonds and a purse. I will leave extra yummy cookies for you. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Hayley

Dear Santa,

I love you.

Thomas

Dear Santa,

I hope your sleigh is great. I want a Christmas card for my family. I love you. I can't wait to see you.

Love,

Oliver George Ruby

Dear Santa,

I'm writing a list to you. Hope you don't get stuck in the snow. I want a Hatchamole unicorn set, lip gloss, Gnomes at Night game, dress-ups, a rubber ducky, crafts for my cousins and me, a purple hair brush, a puzzle, a dress with numbers on it and dolls.

Love,

Frannie

Querido Papa Noel,

Esta navidad yoquievo una Barbie pequena, papitas, candy cane, a cake, a toy muy grande, una princesa y un jugete de Rosa y Landon.

Con amor,

Carmen Rastello

Dear Santa,

My name is Joplin. I am 2 years old. I have been a very good girl. This year for Christmas I would like a purple princess, a hippo and a yellow princess.

Love,

Joplin Copeland

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good boy. This year for Christmas I would like an ambulance, a train, a fire truck and an airplane.

Love,

Jack McElfish Albawan

Dear Santa,

My name is Maggie, aka Princess Elsa. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good girl. This year for Christmas I would like a princess doll, some diamonds, special flowers, glitter jars, some rainbows and a bell.

Love,

Maggie Sowards

Dear Santa,

Happy Birthday. I've been a good boy this year. Make dinosaurs. Make paper.

Thank you,

Oliver Holpuch

Dear Santa,

Here is a list: paint and make your own nutcracker; Nutcracker Legos; a guitar stand; iPad; a coloring book of Paris; Land of Nod drape over; the new Grinch movie DVD; a cool board game; family Legos; a science set; a tornado in water set.

Thank you,

Bode Rhodes

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like una estrella brillante, un espejo y 2 Barbies, y gapas que brillan, y unos baberos, y morcadbres de elsa.

Con amor,

Rosa Branson

Dear Santa,

My name is Odin. I have been a good boy this year. I would like a big train track please. Say hi to Rudolph for me.

From,

Odin

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like to thank my mommy, strawberries and bananas and peanut butter and my dad.

Love,

Jack Gravelle

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a high chair and pool for a doll.

Love,

Charlotte Kelly

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can you please bring me some Hatchimals with eggs and nests? And can I please also have a finger monkey that talks and goes on your finger? A brown one please? Can Bohdi please have his own little bone toy? And his own dog treats and a toy? Can daddy please have his own flannel with dogs and cats and cute little shirt with Christmas trees and cute little dogs. Have a nice Christmas with your reindeer.

Love,

Adeline

Dear Santa,

I want candy. I want a robot arm. I like "stachio" nuts. I want reindeers at my house. I like my cats and dogs. Please bring them treats. I want a big gingerbread house cookie at Santa's house. Please bring cookies for my reindeers. Ho, ho, ho.

Love,

Skylar Campbell, age 2

Dear Santa,

I would like a jet pack and the book "Life on Mars." I have been really good. I've been helpful and nice but I'm still working on using my bunny-rabbit listening ears. Will you please give all of the animals at the Wild Animal Sanctuary food and water. I like helping animals. We gave two kittens homes, their names are Snowflake and Blizzard. Our elf named Kaya has been hiding in some funny places like the spider web, the stockings in my pumpkin bag, in the candy canes, in the fondue pot, in the Christmas tree, behind the picture on the bookshelf, on top of the teepee, in the pine cones and in the lamps. We think she had hot chocolate and whipped cream at the North Pole the night she hid on the teepee. I wish you a safe trip around the world with your reindeer. We will give you a gingerbread house this year.

Love, Kaeden Campbell, age 5

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a camera like mom's camera and a stuffed animal dog that is really, really cute and soft. Santa if you can't get the camera, it is OK!

Love,

Hadley Spillane

Dear Santa,

My name is Lydia. I live in Steamboat, Colorado. I am 2 years old. This year for Christmas I would like purple babies, pink babies, yogurt, syrup and cartoons. I would also like ice cream and cupcakes.

Love,

Lydia Kalmes

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good boy. This year for Christmas I would like an airplane, a truck, my sister, my cousin, ice cream and cookies. I live in Colorado. I need two flowers.

Love,

Charlie Thompson

Dear Santa,

To Nick Claus at the North Pole, may I have a pro camera kit because I am getting in the camera business? May I please have a 15-foot or 12-foot shuffleboard table. I want it because my family really likes the games.

From,

Jed

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. Do reindeer eat gum drops?

Love,

Camden

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlett. I am 1 year old. I have been a very good girl. This year for Christmas I would like ice cream and ice cream again.

Love,

Scarlett Charpentier

Dear Santa,

What do your reindeer eat? What are your reindeers' names? The ones that I know are Cupid, Donner, Vixen. What are the rest of your reindeers' names? I hope you have a safe trip back to the North Pole. Why do you live in the North Pole?

Love,

Landri

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I have four or six things on my list. They are: American Girl doll stuff, fingerlings, a Shopkins Shoppies, Legos, Elf on the Shelf (real one), a bean bag. Have a great Christmas and travel safely.

Love,

Ayla

P.S. Can you leave a letter too?

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like the following: pony set, unicorn (toy), bunk bed with cave, warm clothes, tea set, Pegasus with horn and wings, new books, new movie (not scary), markers, drawing pad, elf hut, mermaid stuffy and mermaid doll. Thank you Santa. I love you.

Sincerely,

Ivy

Dear Santa,

I want a surprise from you. Make it my style, though. I think the elves know what my style is. Ho ho, jolly and coco.

From,

Jax

Dear Santa,

Can I get a photographer set, please? I know this might be hard but not a camera that the pic comes out of. Have a wonderful Christmas!

Love,

Sharla Vitell

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a Make your own laptop, a pink and white striped towel with my name "Izzy" on it, a turtle kite, a ballet leotard, a Quixels set with the spinner, a turtle (real) and silver earrings?

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Izzy

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a monster truck toy, a toy robot, a poop emoji stuffy, a blue towel with my name "Simon" on it, a Hot Wheel track set and an airplane kite?

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Simon

Dear Santa,

I want it to snow. I would like a hamster and the cage and the food, please. I would like a worker hat and belt and some tools, please. And a giant stuffy turtle, please. I am 6 years old. Thank you.

Leela, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a dog.

Love,

Maddie Walsh

Dear Santa,

I want a hockey set. I didn't bite my sister this year.

Love,

Ben

Dear Santa,

I like you. Can I have a Rescue Runt Puppy?

Love,

Jane Claire

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a brother because I helped my mom bake cookies for my teachers?

Love,

Paxton Wilson

Dear Santa,

This year, I said thank you and please. I would like a crocodile hat chomps car.

Love,

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I used my manners this year. I would like a pillow.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I had a great time.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I cleaned my playroom all by myself. I want a stuffy for Christmas.

Love,

Haley

Dear Santa,

Please can I have an elf because I cleaned my room?

Love,

Zayden Brooks

Dear Santa,

I accidentally touched my elf on the shelf. I hope she feels better. I would love to have a blanket for Christmas. Please. I will be good and never touch her again.

Love,

Copeland

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas the following items: a baby, a baby bottle, a pacifier, a baby shirt and a baby BandAid. I have been a very good girl.

Love,

Elizabeth Marie

Dear Santa,

I would like the guitar from Coco.

Sincerely,

Violette Eller

Dear Santa,

I really want Mary from Little House.

Love,

Kacee

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a sleeping bag, water bottle, remote control submarine, Helinox camp chair, GoPro Hero 5 or 7 with chest strap, foam airplane, Big Joe bean bag, electric hoverboard or four wheeler, ski goggles, iPad and Nerf gun.

From,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Here is what I want for Christmas: a 40-gallon glass aquarium, iPad, remote control, submarine, ski goggles, Burke hood, sleeping bag and Big Joe.

From,

Fergus Kemp

Dear Santa,

This year, I want a Lego T-Rex, Lego Indominus Rex, Lego triceratops and snow gear.

From,

Beckett Owen Brinde

P.S. Merry Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I've been good this year. May I please have a hockey set, remote control boat and snowmobile?

Love,

Iben

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. May I please have a golf set?

Love,

Maddie