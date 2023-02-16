Routt County Building Department to host building, energy code forums starting March 2

The Routt County Building Department will host two forums for all local contractors and design professionals to review and discuss the latest draft of the International Code Council 2021 Building and Energy Codes before their proposed adoption next year.

The two options for the building and energy code discussions are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 and the same time frame on March 23 at the Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave., in Steamboat Springs. The Building Department will provide free lunch for all attendees who RSVP.

The purpose of the forums is to review the significant changes between the current locally adopted 2018 codes to the published 2021 codes. Routt County Building Official Todd Carr said the goal is to discuss these changes with contractors and design professionals in a collaborative manner to consider any modifications, deletions or amendments. Officials hope to develop a final draft for Routt County by June.

The department also will take time to discuss recommendations from the Climate Action Plan Energy Sector Working Group on outdoor energy uses with respect to fossil fuels for outdoor-related gas appliances, equipment or fixtures that require a building permit such as snowmelt systems, fire pits and heaters, pools and spas, lighting and heat tape.

“Our goal this code cycle is to develop energy codes that effectively reduce our local carbon emissions throughout all of Routt County.” Carr said. “Our Climate Action Plan study came back conclusive that our buildings in Routt County produce more carbon emissions than any other category, so working together as a team, we can discuss concepts to consider to minimize the carbon footprint from our buildings.”

The forums are limited to 50 people per meeting, and an April forum will be scheduled if necessary. Attendees can RSVP by emailing tcarr@co.routt.co.us .

