Routt County begins annual mag chloride dust suppression on roads

Workers with Routt County Road and Bridge will begin the county’s annual Dust Suppression Project on Monday.

This five to six-week project will start in Hayden, move east to Steamboat Springs, then south to Oak Creek, and finish north of Routt County Road 44. The county operation uses magnesium chloride on approximately 200 miles of Routt County gravel roads to suppress the dust generated by roads in the county with higher traffic, according to the county.

County officials recommend residents traveling those roads wash their vehicles, including the undercarriage, to remove any magnesium chloride residue.

The daily dust-suppression application schedule will be posted at Co.Routt.co.us/374/Road-Work-Closures . This schedule will be updated by 9 a.m. weekdays but is subject to change due to weather or mechanical issues. The current schedule for next week includes:

• June 12: County Roads 78, 78A, 76, 74A

• June 13: County Roads 76A, 80, 70, 51B. 69, 211, 65 as well as United Pit, Hayden Water roads

• June 14: County Roads 53, 59, 8, 9, 55, 29

• June 15: County Roads 67, 53, 37