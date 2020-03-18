Routt County athletes earn post-season awards for winter sports

Hayden sophomore Alison Rajzer was one of six Hayden basketball players to earn a post-season honor following the 2019-20 season.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Five Routt County athletes were named to all-state teams following the 2019-20 winter sports season.

Steamboat Springs High School juniors Wyatt Mortenson and Sumner Cotton earned all-state honors after competing in the Colorado High School State Skiing Championships. Cotton was in the top five overall in both skate and classic, while Mortenson finished in the top five in classic.

Sailors senior Alex Blair and teammate Emily Schneider were named to the girls all-state slalom team.

Hayden senior Hunter Planansky was named to the all-state first team as he won the state wrestling championship at 182 pounds.

The Steamboat Springs boys basketball team, which ended its season 13-11, had four players earn all-conference or honorable mention honors. Senior Dawson Lindquist and junior Eric Pollert were named all-conference, while junior Jackson Metzler and freshman Cade Gedeon were honorable mentions.

The Hayden girls basketball team also had four players named to both teams, with senior Alex Camilletti and sophomore Alison Rajzer named all-conference. Teammates Joey Deckler and Emma Seagraves were honorable mentions.

Junior Hunter Slowik was the sole all-conference player from the Hayden boys team, while junior Liam Frentress was an honorable mention

Sophomore Sam Campbell was the only Sailors girl to earn an all-conference nod, and seniors Shelbee Weiss and Jaycee May were honorable mentions.

Griffin Maltby, Tanner Ripley and David Thiel, three Sailors hockey seniors, were named all-conference honorable mentions.

The process of deciding all-state basketball has begun. Players who made first-team all-conference will be put on the ballot, which will be sent out to all head coaches for a vote.

Soroco chose to withhold the names of its all-conference athletes until the school is able to hold an athletic banquet.

Hayden

Boys basketball

All-conference: Hunter Slowik, junior

Honorable mention: Liam Frentress, junior

Girls basketball

All-conference: Alex Camilletti, senior; Alison Rajzer, sophomore

Honorable mention: Joey Deckler, senior; Emma Seagraves, freshman

Wrestling

All-state: Hunter Planansky, senior

Steamboat Springs

Boys basketball

All-conference: Dawson Lindquist, senior; Eric Pollert, junior

Honorable mention: Jackson Metzler, junior; Cade Gedeon, freshman

Girls basketball

All-conference: Sam Campbell, sophomore

Honorable mention: Shelbee Weiss, senior; Jaycee May, senior

Hockey

Honorable mention: David Thiel, senior; Griffin Maltby, senior; Tanner Ripley, senior

Skiing

All-state

Boys Classic: Sumner Cotton, junior; Wyatt Mortenson, junior

Boys Skate: Sumner Cotton, junior

Girls slalom: Alex Blair, senior; Emily Schneider

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.