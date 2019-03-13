Routt County adoptable pets: Walnut and Mandan the cats

Walnut is a 1-year-old, tortoiseshell, domestic shorthair cat, weighing about 6 pounds. She's ready to find a quiet, loving home to blossom in. This beauty was feral when she arrived at the shelter, but with lots of attention and love, she has begun to come out of her shell. Although still a bit shy, Walnut will now seek attention and purr while getting petted.

Mandan is a 1-year-old, domestic shorthair cat, weighing about 6 pounds. She came to the shelter as a feral cat from McCoy, Colorado. Although very shy when she first arrived, this pretty girl is warming up quickly to people and does occasionally seek attention. She gets along well with other cats, and with some TLC and patience, we think she'll blossom into a great furry best friend.

For more information about Walnut, Mandan and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.