Routt County adoptable pets: Valentina the cat

Valentina the cat

Valentina is a green-eyed goddess who is looking for a home that knows how to worship a deity. This stunning young angel’s personality is as divine as she is beautiful. This heavenly girl likes the company of people and cats. If this affectionate girl can’t find a lap to curl up on, she can be found playing with toys or sitting in a windowsill watching the birds. If you’re looking for a sweet young feline companion, then Valentina is your girl.

For more information about Valentina and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.