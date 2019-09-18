Routt County adoptable pets: Valentina the cat and Charlie the dog

Valentina the cat

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Valentina is a 1-year-old, green-eyed beauty looking for a patient home where she can blossom and settle in. She enjoys the company of cats and humans. Valentina also loves to play with toys and get chin scratches.

Charlie the dog

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Charlie is an intelligent, active, 3-year-old, 40-pound Jack Russell/Rottweiler mix. He’d love to live out in the mountains in a cabin, where it’s quiet, and he can hear the river flowing and the birds chirping. Charlie would like to take dips in the water, hike and play fetch. He can be shy at first, but once you have created a bond with him, he’ll be the most loyal companion you’ve ever known.

For more information about Valentina, Charlie and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿