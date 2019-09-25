Routt County adoptable pets: Sammy the cat and Paolo the dog

Sammy the cat

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Sammy is a 16-year-old, 13-pound feline. He is seeking a quiet home where he can spend his time looking out the window, napping on the couch and spending time with his owner. Sammy has lots of love to give and deserves a great retirement home.

Paolo the puppy

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Paolo is a 5-month-old, Terrier mix puppy. As a puppy, he needs a family that will to help him learn, experience the world and spend a lot of time with him. He’s a very happy-go-lucky, playful and friendly puppy.

For more information about Sammy, Paolo and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿