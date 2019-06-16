Routt County adoptable pets: Sabel and Aida the cats

Sabel the cat

Sabel is a handsome, 1-year-old, 11-pound, grey feline ready to find his forever family. He loves to observe everything going on around him and take advantage of the cat enrichment activities of the day. He’ll talk to you as he follows you around the house and ask all about your day.

Aida the cat

Aida is a beautiful, sweet, shy, 8-year-old, medium size, domestic shorthair cat looking for a family who will give her time to settle in and then all the cuddles she desired when she warms up, which she does quickly. Aida loves sleeping under blankets and brushing up against your hand for head scratches.

For more information about Sabel, Aida and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿