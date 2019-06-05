Routt County adoptable pets: Ringo the cat and Luna the dog

Ringo

Ringo’s a 1-1/2-year-old, 10-pound, handsome feline ready to work. He’s non-socialized to people and would appreciate a lifestyle that includes mousing duties while his humans provide a place for shelter, water and food. Ringo doesn’t enjoy being handled or spending much time around people, but he needs a safe place to sleep, get food and water to call home.

Luna-2

Luna’s a 1-year-old, 9.8-pound, Terrier mix full of personality that loves walks, sitting in laps and taking long naps in bed. She has blossomed in foster care and loves playing with toys and cuddling with humans. Luna enjoys the company of dogs and doesn’t mind laid-back cats.

For more information about Ringo, Luna and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿