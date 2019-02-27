Routt County adoptable pets: Princess the cat and Beethoven the dog

Princess is a 13-year-old, longhaired beauty looking for a laid-back home with lots of windows, so she can lie in the sun and look outside all day. Princess is a little shy at first but warms up quickly with new people and will seek pets occasionally. She is sweet, laid back and ready to find her forever home.

Beethoven is a 2-month-old, pitbull mix, who is a social and well-mannered boy who would love a lot of outdoor adventures. This little guy came from Kansas, and mountain town life is very new and exciting. Beethoven loves dogs, cats, kids and playtime. While he is still a puppy, Beethoven is a very calm and laid-back and would enjoy cuddling on the couch on a snowy day.

For more information about Princess, Beethoven and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.