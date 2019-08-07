Routt County adoptable pets: Oliver the cat and Ginger the dog

Oliver the cat

oliver

Oliver is a talkative — he chirps, purrs and snorts — 3-year-old feline that loves attention. He would do best as the only pet and in a home that is fairly quiet.

Ginger the dog

ginger

Ginger is a sweet, smart and loyal, 2-year-old, medium-size Heeler mix. She’s ready for a forever home where she can snuggle up on the couch and get lots of attention. Ginger is smart and knows quite a few tricks, but she’s eager to learn more. She would do best in a home as the only pet as she’s not too fond of other 4-legged animals.