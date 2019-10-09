Routt County adoptable pets: Moose the cat and Jenny the dog

Moose the cat

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Moose is a 4-year-old, 11-pound feline looking for a quiet home where he can take long naps and spend his days watching the world outside. Moose enjoys catnip, ping-pong balls and watching movies or TV with his humans.

Jenny the dog

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Jenny is a 3-year-old, medium-size, Hound mix that is easy to fall in love with. She’s sweet, extremely friendly and loves other dogs. Jenny has striking eyes, is playful, happy and will make a great addition to any family.

For more information about Moose, Jenny and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿