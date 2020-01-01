Routt County adoptable pets: Monte the cat and Vance the puppy

Monte the cat

Unknown-1

Monte is a 1-year-old, personable kitty that wants constant attention. Monte would be great in a home with kids that he could follow around all day. This little love bug’s favorite activities are playing with toys and getting chin scratches.

Vance the puppy

Unknown-2

Vance can’t wait to become a mountain dog. This 3 1/2-month puppy would love to go hiking, mountain biking and skiing with you and then curl up next to the fire and soak up an evening of relaxation while he chews on his favorite bone. Vance loves everyone he meets and would love to have a dog companion to play with.