Routt County adoptable pets: Modoc the cat and Jasper the dog
Modoc is a nearly 2-year-old feline that has slowly coming out of her shell and is now interested in being friends with humans. She would prefer a loving, patient home where she will receive extra attention and become more social. Modoc will be happy having cat beds for naps and time with her humans to snuggle.
Jasper is a 2-year-old Husky mix looking for a forever home with room to roam. This big fellow would love to go on adventures and sniff around a well-fenced backyard. Jasper would do best in a home where he will get plenty of exercise and play time. He’s a goofball ready to go home.
For more information about Modoc, Jasper and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.
