Routt County adoptable pets: Modoc the cat and Jasper the dog

Modoc the cat

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Modoc is a nearly 2-year-old feline that has slowly coming out of her shell and is now interested in being friends with humans. She would prefer a loving, patient home where she will receive extra attention and become more social. Modoc will be happy having cat beds for naps and time with her humans to snuggle.

Jasper the dog

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Jasper is a 2-year-old Husky mix looking for a forever home with room to roam. This big fellow would love to go on adventures and sniff around a well-fenced backyard. Jasper would do best in a home where he will get plenty of exercise and play time. He’s a goofball ready to go home.

For more information about Modoc, Jasper and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿