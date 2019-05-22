Routt County adoptable pets: Louise the cat and LoLo the dog

Courtesy photo

Louise is a very sweet and social 8-month-old, 5.9-pound feline that wants nothing more than to spread her love around daily. Louise is an orange-eyed beauty looking for laps for lounging and snoozing. She will listen all about your day and keep you warm for movie and TV watching. She’s petite, friendly with other cats and enjoys kids.

Courtesy photo

Lolo is a 4-year-old, 45-pound, tail-waggin’ happy girl. This adora-bully came to the shelter with an injured leg. After TPLO surgery and physical therapy, she’s ready for her forever home. Lolo carries her favorite toy on every walk; she loves breakfast, dinner and all treats, tennis balls, gives kisses and gets very excited when she sees her friends.