Routt County adoptable pets: Loki the cat and Chester the dog

Loki the cat

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Loki is a big, sweet guy looking for a home that will give him all of the play and nap time he is hoping for. Although not a huge fan of change, Loki adjusts well to new situations when given enough time. If you’re looking for a big cuddle buddy to hang out with, then Loki is your man.

Chester the dog

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Chester is a spunky, little, Jack Russel mix. This young pup is full of energy and ready to fill your life with never-ending love. He’s eager to meet everyone and everything.

For more information about Loki, Chester and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.