Routt County adoptable pets: Kitty Meow Meow the cat and Rupert the dog

Kitty Meow Meow is a 15-year-young, domestic shorthair beauty that looks and acts half her age. She had a mass on her hip when she was surrendered, but now that we removed it, she is more energetic and ready for her forever retirement home. She is soft, sweet, loves to watch the birds out the window and attention.

Rupert is a 10-month-old, blue heeler/pitbull mix looking for a home as special as him. He was brought to the shelter after being hit by a car and suffering a broken leg. Although healed from his injury, Rupert is deaf and needs a home that can provide extra love, attention and can continue his training program to be successful. He is good with dogs, kids and cats and would prefer having a canine friend or two in his home.

For more information about Kitty Meow Meow, Rupert and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.