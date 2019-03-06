Routt County adoptable pets: Karuk the cat and the Breakfast Club puppies

Karuk is a lovely, 9-month-old, domestic shorthair, weighing about 5 pounds. Originally feral, Karuk has begun to come around to humans and realize they aren't so scary. She loves to sit in her bed and observe everyone and everything around her. She may be shy at first but has a lot of love to give once she warms up to her environment.

Meet the Breakfast Club, a litter of 8-week-old Basset Hound/German Shepard mix puppies. They are ready for a home that knows both breeds and will have time during the day to let them out and work on their basic manners. They’re still working on their potty training and will be most successful by establishing a daily routine. There names are Buckwheat, Butter, Flapjack, Maple, Shortstack and Waffle and are available for adoption individually.

For more information about Karuk, the Breakfast Club and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.