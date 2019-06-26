Routt County adoptable pets: Jo the cat and Lucky the dog

Jo the cat

Jo is a very cute, wide-eyed, petite — just 6.6 pounds — 3-year-old feline. She loves to be scratched on her head, but also loves her along time to nap and daydream while gazing out the window.

Lucky the dog

Lucky is an adorable, 4-month-old, 33-pound Pit Bull mix ready for the Steamboat life. He’s looking for a family to go on adventures, hikes and have lots of playtime, then take a nice long nap on the couch. This friendly little boy can’t wait to find his forever family.

For more information about Jo, Lucky and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿