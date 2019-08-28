Routt County adoptable pets: Jackie the cat and Ginger the dog

Jackie the cat

Courtesy photo

Jackie is a beautiful, shy, 5-year-old feline that loves attention as long as it is gentle. She needs a patient home that will give her time to settle in and be more comfortable around people. Jackie would love to let her personality blossom in her new home.

Ginger the dog

Courtesy photo

Ginger is a sweet, smart and loyal, 2-year-old Heeler mix. She is interested in snuggling on the couch and receiving a lot of attention. Ginger knows quite a few tricks, but she’s eager to learn more. She would do best in a home as an only pet as she’s not too fond of other four-legged friends.

For more information about Jackie, Ginger and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿