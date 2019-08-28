Routt County adoptable pets: Jackie the cat and Ginger the dog
Jackie is a beautiful, shy, 5-year-old feline that loves attention as long as it is gentle. She needs a patient home that will give her time to settle in and be more comfortable around people. Jackie would love to let her personality blossom in her new home.
Ginger is a sweet, smart and loyal, 2-year-old Heeler mix. She is interested in snuggling on the couch and receiving a lot of attention. Ginger knows quite a few tricks, but she’s eager to learn more. She would do best in a home as an only pet as she’s not too fond of other four-legged friends.
For more information about Jackie, Ginger and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.
